Greene County Daily World lists building with local Realtor

Local Realtor, Sam Dyar, has listed the downtown building that served as the long-time home for the Greene County Daily World newspaper as “for sale”.

In a recent advertisement online, Dyar states, “7000+ sqft of mixed use space located on Main St downtown Linton, IN. All heated and cooled, 3 half baths, 2 garage bays & much more. Could be converted into apartments, office, warehouse, or storage. Building is current home of Greene County Daily World.”

The Greene County Daily World is owned by Rust Communications, a privately owned media company based in Missouri, which owns several newspapers. In Indiana, the company owns the Greene County Daily World, the Greencastle Banner-Graphic, and the Brazil Times.

We reached out to Dyar with some additional questions over a week ago, but haven’t heard back. We will update the story when we receive a reply.

