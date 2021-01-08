Signage going up today at new Dollar Tree

Exterior signage began to go up today on the new 10,000 square foot Dollar Tree store, which will be located in The Linton Shopping Center located at 1600 A Street NE. Company officials told The Lintonian in emails that the store is currently scheduled to open on Thursday, January 28th.

The Company operated 15,606 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 31, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. Dollar

Tree stores are open seven days a week and offer great value and a broad assortment of merchandise priced at $1. Customers discover new treasures every week ranging from seasonal decor, household products, Hallmark greeting cards, party and craft supplies, dinnerware, food, teaching and school necessities, health and beauty essentials, toys, books and much more.

A store of this size typically employs 12 to 20 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.DollarTree.com/careers or in person at the store location.

“Dollar Tree continues to grow and we are proud to be part of the Linton community,” stated Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager.

