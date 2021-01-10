Linton vs Evansville Memorial Girls BBall

What a game! Linton was down by 3 with just a few seconds left, then Stafford hits a 3 and put the game into overtime. Lady Miners won over 3A #1 in overtime 48 to 43.

Some photo highlights of the Linton vs. Evansville Memorial game are shown below, including: (1.) Jaylee Hayes driving hard for a layup, (2.) Vanessa Shafford blocking a defender in the 4th quarter, (3.) Haley Rose and Gentry Warrick fighting for a loose ball, and (4.) Vanessa Shafford’s 3-pointer to put the game into overtime.

Featured photo is the Linton team celebrating Vanessa Stafford’s 3-pointer to put the game into overtime.

All photos by Austin Gordon Photography

