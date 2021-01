Linton won the Greene County Invitational Championship over Bloomfield, 67 to 58.

The Linton team with the 2021 Greene County Invitational trophy

Some photo highlights from the championship game, include: (1.) Joey Hart with an open “3,” (2.) Logan Webb in the paint with a basket, (3.) Logan Webb with a 3-point shot right in front of Coach Hart, and (4.) Lincoln Hale with a wild shot with three defenders surrounding him.

Featured photo is the Linton team with the Greene County Invitational trophy

Like this: Like Loading...