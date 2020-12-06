Health Department issues quarantine and contact tracing information

From the Greene County Health Department:

Typically, contact tracing is handled by the Indiana Department of Health contact tracers; however, they are experiencing a delay due to the State’s surge in COVID-19 cases. Given that, state contact tracers are leaning on the local health departments to provide contact tracing assistance now.

At the local level, we continue to experience increased COVID-19 cases, as well. The Greene County Health Department does not have the resources to complete timely case investigation and contact tracing activities for all reported cases of COVID-19 and must change our approach to contact tracing by prioritizing cases based on preventing outbreaks/clusters and age—protecting people at increased risk for severe illness. So, we must rely on your help with self-isolation and identifying close contacts.

The health department will engage our community in Contact Tracing efforts and our staff will focus more on Case Investigation—collecting information about the disease related to identifying point of contractions to mitigate common-source outbreaks. Case Investigation will include contacting positive cases to identify schools, employers, churches, events, etc. that are or have been sources of exposure so that we can provide rapid guidance on closing, cleaning and any other methods that will reduce the risk of further spread of the virus. If you test positive for COVID-19, or are a guardian of a minor who tested positive for COVID-19, here is what you need to consider:

What was the first day of symptoms?

What were your activities 48 hours before the first day of symptoms up to the day you a received notice of positivity?

Can you contact all individuals who you were around—anyone you have had direct contact i.e. hugged, kissed, pat-down, etc. or who you were within 6 ft masked or unmasked, 48 hours prior to the positive person’s first day of symptoms to date or if no symptoms, 48 hours before test date to present day, provide notification of exposure/quarantining?

If you have not received notice of your isolation period from the State’s contact tracers, can you contact the health department by calling 812-384-4496 or email health@co.greene.in.us?

If your close contact did not received notice from the State’s contact tracers and are in need of a written quarantine notice, can you call 812-384-4496 or email health@co.greene.in.us with their name and contact information? Notices cannot be issued without you confirming your close contacts.

If you get tested because you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, please isolate pending your test results. If your test results are positive, notify your close contacts of their exposure and continue to isolate for a period of 10 days of improving symptoms and 24 hours of no fever without the use of fever reducing medication from the first day you experience symptoms. If you did not have any symptoms, you will isolate for a period of 10 days of improving symptoms and 24 hours of no fever without the use of fever reducing medication from the date of your test and notify any close contacts.

Again, we need your help with reaching close contacts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Close contacts are individuals who were exposed to a COVID-19 positive person—anyone you have direct contact i.e. hugged, kissed, pat-down, etc. or were within 6 feet, masked or unmasked, 48 hours prior the positive person’s first day of symptoms to date or if no symptoms, 48 hours before test date to present day. The health department has developed a quick reference guide that includes the new CDC guidance for quarantining to help you navigate COVID-19 isolation and quarantine protocols.

Featured photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels

