Photo highlights of tonight’s Jasper at Linton Boys’ Basketball game, including: (1.) Lincoln Hale shooting a three from the corner, (2.) Joey Hart driving up the court, (3.) Drew Smith rebounding the ball for the Miners, and (4.) Josh Pyne shooting the game-winning shot. Linton won in overtime, 58 to 56.

All photography by Austin Gordon Photography. Order these and other photo files and prints of Linton sports online.

Featured photo – Linton celebrating the game-winning shot

Like this: Like Loading...