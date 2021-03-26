Greene County Jail Log – March 26th, 2021

After a busy past few days at the Sheriff’s Department, only one new entry makes up the Greene County Jail Log for today — March 26th, 2021:

Eric Lee Carmichael, age 47, of Bloomfield was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

