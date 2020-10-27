Parole services partners with local police for a safe Halloween

From the Indiana Department of Correction:

While this year’s Halloween season appears to be offering more ‘tricks’ than ‘treats’ as a result of the pandemic, one thing remains constant: the Division of Parole Services will once again be working hand in hand with local police agencies to help keep Halloween safe for young ghosts and goblins.

It may not be something that you think about, but on Saturday, October 31st, paroled sex offenders in each of the state’s ten parole districts will be required to follow special curfews and restrictions during each community’s scheduled trick-or-treat hours. Sex offenders will be required to attend a mandatory meeting, turn in safety plans for the evening, or remain home and not pass out candy.

This is the thirteenth consecutive year of ‘Operation Safe Halloween’ which also requires sex offenders to refrain from displaying Halloween decorations as well as to keep outside lights turned off, which is a universally accepted indication a household is not participating in trick-or-treat activities. An additional deterrent during Halloween evening will be unannounced home visits by parole officers with the Indiana Department of Correction.

“Our goal is simple; to keep Halloween safe for families and young children”, said Troy Keith, the Director of Parole Services for the Dept. of Correction. “Combining our resources with city and county law enforcement is a force multiplier that enhances safety for all.”

For more information about the Division of Parole Services, please visit this IDOC web page.

Featured photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

