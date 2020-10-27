Indiana State Police issues Halloween safety tips

From the Indiana State Police:

It is that time of year when kids are looking forward to dressing up in their favorite costumes and spending time with family and friends trick-or-treating. Although everyone loves to get lots of candy and have fun, the most important thing is health and safety while trick-or-treating and making sure everyone gets home safely.

Listed below are some safety tips that the Jasper Post of the Indiana State Police would like to provide:

1) Know what the dates and times are in your community for trick-or-treating.

2) Make sure that you have a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective material on the costume so that you can be seen at all times.

3) Always trick-or-treat with an adult or use the buddy system when approaching a house, and please practice social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.

4) Please walk on the sidewalks and not in the roadway and make sure that you look both directions before crossing the roadway.

5) Only go trick-or-treating at houses where the front porch light is on.

6) Never enter the house of a stranger and preferably only trick-or-treat at homes that you are familiar to you.

7) If a trick-or-treater gets separated from others, have them stay where they are and ask an adult for help.

8) Have an adult inspect the candy before it is eaten.

9) If you’re not actively participating in trick-or-treating and are out driving, we ask that you please slow down and drive with caution.

10) Please follow your local health department and CDC guidelines for personal protective measures. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Everyone is encouraged to make your cloth mask part of the costume!

The Jasper State Police Post hopes that these few safety tips help you enjoy your night out with friends and family while trick-or-treating!

Featured photo by Sergej Eckhardt from Pexels

