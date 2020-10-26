Only county election boards can ask to extend polling hours

From the Indiana Attorney General’s Office:

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an Indiana law permitting a county election board, but no one else, to request an order from a state court extending voting hours when justified by state law. Such extensions may be necessary in the event of technical problems at polling places, but they cannot be undertaken without a court order making specific state law findings.

A lawsuit by Common Cause Indiana argued that anyone should be able to request such a court order, but Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill observed that the legislature limited the law’s reach in order to avoid inundating courts with demands for extended polling hours. Indiana law, he added, affords voters ample opportunity to cast their ballots even before Election Day, and the statute at issue does not preclude voters from filing claims under federal law in either state or federal court.

“Fortunately, we are seeing federal appeals courts nationwide recognizing states’ legitimate authority to enact and enforce reasonable election laws,” Attorney General Hill said. “Taken as a whole, election regulations must exist for elections to be fair, meaningful and legitimate.”

The 7th Circuit’s most recent decision involving Indiana election law is embedded below:

Featured photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels

