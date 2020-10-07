Greene County Humane Society hosts annual Bark or Treat

On Saturday, October 10th, the Greene County Humane Society in Linton, Indiana, will be hosting their annual Bark or Treat Festival from 3-10PM. This annual celebration is host to a variety of notable events, such as a pet costume contest, the not-so-scary haunted trail, and much more, including even some new additions for this year’s festival.

Bark or Treat is billed as a family-friendly event with lots of kid and pet-friendly activities. Kids’ activities include free shirt tie-dying, face painting, and pumpkin painting. Also, this year a representative from PACE & Head Start will be onsite to answer any questions that families may have about the programs and services that they offer. Additionally, the Linton Civitan Club will be in attendance for their annual bicycle hand-out for kids age 12 and under!

This year, Versiti Blood Center of Indiana will be attending with their blood bus for blood donations as part of Frightmares Haunted House’s annual blood drive. The blood center is now conducting free Covid19 antibody testing on all blood donations. All donors will receive a free ticket to Frightmares haunted house, as well.

For the pets in attendance, the Waggin’ Tails trail will be setup with not-so-scary Halloween-themed decorations and be open for walking. Waggin’ Tails trail is a nearly one-half mile wooded trail that has been installed adjacent to the shelter and is open to all. Pets are always welcome on Waggin’ Tails Trail. Also, the annual pet costume contest will be returning and giving families an opportunity to compete for different categories, including best pet costume and best group costume.

Additional things happening includes live music from local oldies rock band Roy and the Rambler as well as a scarecrow decorating contest. The shelter will be open for adoptions during the entire event and dogs can be walked on the trail. The event is intended to help find animals “fur-ever” homes, while bringing the community together!

The Greene County Humane Society is located at 1026 N 1375 W in Linton, Indiana. A complete schedule of activities, along with additional information, can be found on the shelter’s Bark or Treat website page at http://greenecountyhumanesociety.org/bark-or-treat.

The Greene County Humane Society is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing care for unwanted animals in Greene County, Indiana and finding them permanent loving homes. Any questions about the event or the shelter can be answered by calling the shelter at 812-847-4780 or by emailing them at contactus@greenecountyhumanesociety.org.

Featured photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

