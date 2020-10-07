National Take Back Day is October 24th

From the Greene County General Hospital:

The next National Take Back Day will be held locally at Greene County General Hospital on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. This event is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired medications, prescription drugs and vaping devices.

Local participants are able to drive up to the hospital’s main lobby and a hospital representative will meet them at their vehicle to take the medications for proper disposal.

Last year, the National Take Back Day brought in 882,919 pounds — that is almost 442 tons — of unused or expired prescription medication and vape devices, nationwide.

Featured photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...