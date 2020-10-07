Join Friends of Goose Pond and DNR for virtual Big Sit! on Sunday, Oct. 11

Join the virtual Big Sit! at Goose Pond FWA Oct. 11

Join Friends of Goose Pond and DNR in observing and recording birds during the virtual Big Sit! on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 7:55 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET. The event, the Big Sit!, is an international event focused on recording all bird observations at one location over the course of a day.



In previous years, birdwatchers with all levels of experience would attend their local Big Sit! event, watch birds together, and share food and stories. This year, the Big Sit! at Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) will be hosted virtually by Friends of Goose Pond and DNR.



“This is the third year of the event, and we want to keep the momentum going so rather than cancel, we decided to adapt,” said Friends board member Jim Brown.



Throughout the day, virtual guests can watch as roving birdwatchers report what they are seeing at various locations at Goose Pond FWA. This will allow the virtual guests to learn what bird species visit Goose Pond FWA and how to identify them.



“We’ll also share what makes Goose Pond such a special place for wildlife and people,” said Travis Stoelting, Goose Pond FWA property manager. “You don’t need to be an expert to have a great experience with the Big Sit!”



You can virtually attend this free event in two ways. You can register at friendsofgoosepond.org/big-sit for the all-day Zoom broadcast and tune in as your schedule allows. In addition, several Facebook Live Big Sit! sessions will be shown throughout the day on Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife Facebook. Visit friendsofgoosepond.org/big-sit to see the schedule of sessions.



This event is organized in partnership with Friends of Goose Pond, which supports Goose Pond FWA through education, research, and programs.

Featured photo by Pixabay from Pexels

