Linton First Christian Church to host virtual prom experience for people with special needs

A highlight video from the 2020 Night To Shine hosted at Linton First Christian Church

Linton First Christian Church will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2021, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs will be held by host churches around the world simultaneously on Friday, February 12, 2021 through a unique online event. In a time when so many people have been left feeling alone or alienated, it is important for LFCC to stand with the Tim Tebow Foundation in this way to honor our local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and they are loved.

Due to the global circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the safety of every honored guest with special needs as a top priority, Night to Shine 2021 will be an unforgettable virtual experience. This unique virtual event will be complete with all of the treasured prom elements, as every guest will get to enjoy music, dancing, prom favors, messages from special guests…all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

“The reason Night to Shine is so special to me is because all the boys…all of the girls… that the rest of the world has forgotten, that so many times we haven’t clapped for, we haven’t cheered for, we haven’t loved…this is the night where we get to bring them together and say, ‘you matter, we love you and we are throwing this awesome party because that’s how special you are.’ This is why we knew we couldn’t cancel Night to Shine 2021. Our heart is always to love and encourage and it’s never to put anyone at risk and that is why we are confident in our decision to celebrate Night to Shine 2021 as a fully virtual experience,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Learn more or register at PeopleToGod.com/shine.

