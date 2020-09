Greene County has been assigned yellow, meaning all schools operate with students in-person. Athletic events will follow state and local guidelines, including social distancing, masks, and a limited number of spectators.

Below results are as of 08/30/2020, 11:59 PM. The county metrics map will be updated by the Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesdays at 12:00 PM, and it will reflect data through the previous Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...