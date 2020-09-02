Positive Covid-19 test at middle school

The Superientendent of Linton-Stockton schools, Dr. Kathy Goad, informed parents this evening that there was a positive COVID-19 case within the middle school.

In her automated message, Dr. Goad stated, in part, “I need to report that today we were notified of an individual within the middle school that tested positive for Covid. The last day the individual was on campus was Friday, August 28th. Contact tracing has been conducted, and three individuals have been identified as being close contact. These individuals have been notified and will isolate for the required time period and follow all protocols before returning to school.”

At first blush, the positive case seemingly is contained, and appropriate precautions taken, but only time will ultimately tell if further spread from the instance will occur.

Stay tuned.

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

