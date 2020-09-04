UDWI REMC aims to get members on-track before disconnections resume

The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is actively working to bring accounts up-to-date for nearly 2,000 members, who are currently behind on payments, before the resumption of disconnections begins September 15th.

Since the start of the pandemic, all disconnections have been put on hold. UDWI actually suspended disconnections prior to the state’s mandate and has extended its suspension well beyond the state’s guidelines. The state’s guidelines called for the moratorium on disconnections to end in August. Any member with a past due account is encouraged to contact the UDWI office as soon as possible to talk to a customer service representative about the payment options available for their account.

UDWI offers two ways for members to catch up on their bills. First, traditional payment plans allow members to pay off past due amounts over several months. The second option, strongly encouraged by the cooperative, is for members to enroll in a Prepaid Metering Plan. These plans can be started with just $150 and will give members the ability to keep their power connected and avoid reconnection fees while paying off a portion of past due amounts each payment.

To avoid a future disconnection, members with any past due amount should contact the office prior to the Sept. 15 deadline.

UDWI understands that many of its members are facing financial hardships and is working on a case-by-case basis with members to help bring accounts current.



“We knew that members would struggle during COVID-19, which is why UDWI voluntarily stopped disconnections prior to the state’s moratorium,” said UDWI Chief Operating Officer Shane Smith. “We are here for our members to help them get through this time and have options available for them.”

Please contact the UDWI office at (800) 489-7362 or (812) 384-4446 to get started on one of the repayment plans. Past due accounts can also be paid online by logging into a member account.

