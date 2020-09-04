PREVIEW – Miners meet Monrovia this Friday

This Friday will see the fifth meeting in a row with this latest series with the Monrovia Bulldogs. It was renewed in 2016, after playing from 1999 thru 2003. It has produced a couple of truly memorable games that indeed came down to final plays of the game to decide the victor. Not so in the last two meetings, though, with Linton blasting the Dogs 35-0 at Monrovia last year, and a 23-0 Bulldog win at the Roy in 2018. Overall, through nine meetings that I have on record, Linton has a 5-4 edge in wins. Last year was very tough for the Monrovia faithful, suffering through a 0-10 in a football loving town, which is not unlike Linton.

It was just a few years removed from a 34-9 three-year run that produced three Semi-State appearances, as well as a 2A State Championship in 2015 under then Head Coach Kevin Hutchins. Hutchins left after a 5-5 2018 season, leading to the one-year tenure of Nathan Aker. Monrovia welcomed back Andy Olson this year, who was no stranger to the Bulldog players and fan base. Olson was a coach on Hutchins’ staff from 2011 to 2017, and he vowed to bring back the physicality and toughness Monrovia has always been known for as Head Coach. It should be noted that the Bulldogs play in one of the perennial tough small school conferences with the Indiana Crossroads that includes Lutheran, Ritter, and Triton Central, among others.

Both the Miners and Bulldogs come into this third week with much needed “wins” under their belts. To open the season, Monrovia was overrun by 3A Cardinal Ritter 40-6, surrendering 366 rushing yards along the way. Linton did not fare much better in a 28-0 blanking to 3A Southridge and producing a mere 88-yards of total offense. Both bounced back in week two with Linton’s emotional overtime win over rivals 3A 1-1 Sullivan 22-16, as well as the Bulldogs a 20-8 win over 3A 1-1 Edgewood.

Similarities between the two teams is undeniable. Offensive and Defensive styles are much the same. Both are heavily run-orientated, and use multi backs instead of having one feature back. Passing games on both sides have had much impact, but cannot be ignored.

Ret 5 att Yds Per C TD Per G Rec Yds Yd/C TD Yrd/G QB 9 Clements, Dalen 12 5’11 165 10 20 2.00 1 10.00 0 0 0 46.00 FB 42 Belcher, Brayton 9 6’2 180 31 126 4.06 3 63.00 1 8 8.00 0 RB 4 Camic, Todd 11 5’9 145 27 153 5.67 0 76.50 1 5 5.00 0 WB 27 Followell, Gavin 11 6’1 155 11 118 10.73 1 59.00 1 6 6.00 0 SE 36 Payne, Ethan 12 5’9 150 0 0 0 1 -1 -1.00 0 TE 30 Whalen, Jaden 12 6’2 215 0 0 0 0 0 0 LT 52 Eastman, Cole 12 6’1 210 LG 51 Petty, Cole 11 6’5 235 C 78 Bales, Adam 10 6’1 275 RG 63 Huffman, Jayden 12 5’8 245 RT 55 Massey, Jett 11 6’3 195

QB 9 Clements, Dalen 12 5’11 165 Comp Att Yds % TD Int Yds/C Y/g 3 12 12 25.00% 0 2 4 17.00

Ret 6 RK TKL Solo Asst TFL Sack INT FR ILB 40 Wray, Hunter 12 6’4 195 1 24.0 14.0 10.0 2.5 0.0 0 0 ILB 25 Scdoris, Alex 11 5’11 170 9 4.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0 1 OLB 44 Arnold, Nick 11 5’10 165 2 10.0 2.0 8.0 1.0 0.5 0 0 OLB 36 Payne, Ethan 12 5’9 150 8 5.0 4.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0 1 DE 55 Massey, Jett 11 6’3 195 9 4.0 1.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0 1 DT 78 Bales, Adam 10 6’1 275 9 4.0 1.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 DT 52 Eastman, Cole 12 6’1 210 13 3.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0 0 DE 30 Whalen, Jaden 12 6’2 215 9 4.0 4.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 0 1 CB 9 Clements, Dalen 12 5’11 165 2 10.0 5.0 5.0 0.0 0.0 1 0 CB 12 Padgett, Eli 12 5’11 150 4 9.0 4.0 5.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 FS 4 Camic, Todd 11 5’9 145 6 8.0 4.0 4.0 0.0 0.0 0 0

Ret 6 pk att Yds Per C TD Per G Rec Yds Yd/C TD Yrd/G QB 14 Gennicks, Hunter 10 5’10 175 0 13 69 5.31 1 69.00 0 0 0 RB 13 Smith, Drew 11 6’2 215 2 16 54 3.38 0 27.00 0 0 0 RB 15 Goodman, Trey 12 6’1 175 0 21 72 3.43 0 36.00 1 15 15.00 0 7.50 WB 12 Johns, Hunter 10 5’8 170 0 7 9 1.29 0 4.50 1 8 8.00 0 4.00 TE 45 Lynn, Jackson 11 6’0 185 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 WR 24 Poe, Eli 11 6’1 160 0 0 0 0 4 43 10.75 1 #DIV/0! LT 58 Debruhl, Donovan 11 6’0 275 3 LG 77 Carpenter, Dalton 11 5’10 215 2 C 69 Giles, Damien 12 6’2 220 0 RG 56 Giles, Aiden 10 6’2 230 1 RT 57 Giles, Landon 12 6’2 230 0

INJ 2 Eslinger, Gabe 11 6’0 195 0 27 38 1.41 0 19.00 3 13 4.33 0 6.50

Ret 6 Comp Att Yds % TD Int Yrds/C QB 14 Gennicks, Hunter 10 5’10 175 6 13 42 0.4615 1 0 3.2308 RB 15 Goodman, Trey 12 6’1 175 3 13 37 0.2308 0 3 2.8462

Ret 6 rk TKL Solo Asst TFL Sack Int FR ILB 13 Smith, Drew 11 6’2 215 1 32.0 10 22.0 2.0 0.0 0 0 ILB 44 Breneman, Bracey 11 5’11 185 9 5.0 0 5.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 OLB 12 Johns, Hunter 10 5’8 170 14 2.0 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 2 0 OLB 45 Lynn, Jackson 11 6’0 185 8 6.0 2 4.0 0.0 1.0 0 0 DE 57 Giles, Landon 12 6’2 230 5 9.0 2 7.0 2.5 0.0 0 0 DT 58 Debruhl, Donovan 11 6’0 275 5 9.0 1 8.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 DT 63 Fields, Jackson 11 6’0 205 13 3.0 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 DE 8 Grounds, Levi 12 5’10 205 9 5.0 3 2.0 2.5 0.0 0 1 CB 24 Poe, Eli 11 6’1 160 9 5.0 3 2.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 CB 15 Goodman, Trey 12 6’1 175 7 8.0 4 4.0 1.0 0.0 1 0 FS 32 Miller, Jaydan 11 5’8 150 2 15.0 9 6.0 0.0 0.0 1 0 CB 7 Padgett, Kaulin 11 5’8 160 0.0 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 OLB 14 Gennicks, Hunter 10 5’10 175 2 15.0 3 12.0 1.0 0.0 0 0 DE 77 Carpenter, Dalton 11 5’10 215 14 2.0 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 INJ 2 Eslinger, Gabe 11 6’0 195 4 10.0 4 6.0 2.0 0.0 0 0 DE 62 Jackson, Cody 11 5’10 180 0.0 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 DE 69 Giles, Damien 12 6’2 220 12 4.0 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 LB 52 Lannan, Braymon 12 5’9 220 0.0 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 INJ 2 Eslinger, Gabe 11 6’0 195 4 10.0 4 6.0 2.0 0.0 0 0

Photo by NEOSiAM 2020 from Pexels with additional editing by The Lintonian

