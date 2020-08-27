Goosepond Pizza re-opens after COVID-19

Goosepond Pizza re-opened today at 3PM for drive-thru window pickup only service, and they plan to stay open until 9PM this evening, according to the business. The popular local eatery had been closed for cleaning and sanitizing after COVID-19 was recently found among its staff.

Overall, Greene County has been seeing an uptick in cases of COVID-19, causing even Greene County General Hospital to turn away visitors it announced earlier today. To illustrate this increase, the Greene County Health Department released a graph of the number of cases in the community and long-term care facilities, as shown below:

Frequent hand washing, face covering while in public places, and avoiding large crowds are all recommended by health officials to cut down on the spread of the virus.

