Two more employees suspected positive at Goosepond Pizza

Goosepond Pizza, which is located at 1983 State Road 54 in Linton, announced via their Facebook page the other day that, “Due to the rising number of the Covid virus we will be closed until further notice.” This announcement came just a day later after announcing it would be closing its building for eat-in dining and would be offering only carry-out and drive-thru window pick-ups.

Now, the popular pizza place that has been serving its pizzas, bread sticks, and salads to the community since about 1997 has had one employee test positive for Covid-19, and two others are running fevers, according to the business earlier today when asked if they could confirm rumors that three employees were now infected. They went on to say though, “August 7th and 12th were the last days worked before symptoms appeared. And none worked with any symptoms.”

Despite not having symptoms when the employees worked at the business, individuals who visited the pizza location recently should monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 nonetheless, which may include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Individuals not presenting symptoms within 14 days should not worry, as there is nothing that needs to be done; however, if they do develop symptoms, contact your health professional immediately.

In general, many health experts stress wearing a mask, practicing social distance, avoiding large gatherings, and frequently washing hands, and those remain our best practical defense the illness. They also advise not to leave your house on unnecessary trips.

Stay tuned as additional information and events occur.

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels

