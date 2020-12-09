Greene County Jail Log – December 10th, 2020

Mike Howard Chitwood, age 48, of Linton was booked on a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. This was a result of a motion to revoke suspended sentence being filed. No bond.

Ethan Greer Hoadley, age 28, of Spencer was arrested for possession of marijuana and dealing. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed. Hoadley will be represented by Amy Payne, a Bloomington-based attorney.

Heather Jean McClary, age 34, of Bloomington was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.

Christopher Dwight Deckard, age 36, of Linton was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within ten years. No bond.

Joshua Thaddeous Sweet, age 49, of Worthington began his sentence for intimidation, which he pled guilty to and received one year in jail with 359 days suspended and 1 day of credit for time served. Sweet was represented by Bedford-based attorney Nicole Slivensky.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

