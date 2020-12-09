Greene County Jail Log – December 9th, 2020

Aaron Charles Gardner, age 32, of Jasonville began his 30 day sentence for public intoxication after reaching a plea agreement with the State. Gardner was represented by Bloomington-based attorney Jamie Sutton.
Nathon Job Scott, age 26, of Bloomfield was arrested for battery on a person less than 14 years old, as well as domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant family or member if pregnancy is known. Scott has been accused of similar legal issues in the past, as he pled guilty to domestic battery in 2019 and served approximately six months in jail for that incident.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
