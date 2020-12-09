Health Department issues COVID-19 area alert

The following is an advisory issued by the Greene County Health Department to its residents:

November has been our county’s most contagious month since the pandemic started with 513 COVID-19 cases up from 202 cases in October. Moving into the first week of December, the county’s positive cases rose drastically over the last 7 days totaling 213 cases and 1 death. With the fallout of COVID-19 positive cases from Thanksgiving gatherings still being actualized and the season’s biggest holiday emerging, we are on par for an even bigger surge in the days to come.

Please understand that the coronavirus has a firm grip on our communities. It is up to you to reduce the spread: 1) Cancel all high-risk activities now, 2) consider small, immediate family holiday gatherings only, and 3) if you experience symptoms (even if the symptoms are mild), stay at home until you have test results confirming you do not have COVID-19. If your test results are positive, continue isolating and contact your primary care provider.

We are all excited about the news of COVID-19 vaccines; however, keep in mind the first doses will go to front-line healthcare workers and then long-term care. It may take months after distribution has started to get to you. The vaccine will require two doses—a first dose then a second dose 21 to 28 days after the first dose. It will be another week after the second dose before your body begins to build any immunity. Therefore, your vigilance is still required. Please continue to wear a mask in public, social distance, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently. In addition to the governor’s last executive orders 20-48 and 20-49, the Greene County Health Department by order of the Health Officer is requiring the following:

All businesses including retail food establishments are required to place clearly visible signage at public and employee entrances notifying face coverings are required for all individuals entering the business.

Retail food establishments are further required to inform patrons that wearing a mask is required when not consuming food or drink. No self-service buffets and no communal distribution of food, condiments, cutlery, or food service items. Six feet of separation is required between patrons. Plexiglass or plastic dividers between booths and tables as an alternative to social distancing dinners if not allowed.

Churches are required to wear face coverings, social distance 6 feet between families, and adhere to sanitation requirements.

Further restrictions may be imposed at the state or local level with rising COVID-19 positive cases. Visit the health department’s website at www.co.greene.in.us/health to view the Greene County’s Supplemental Guidance full document, The governors executive orders can be viewed at https://www.in.gov/gov/governor-holcomb/newsroom/executive-orders/.

Free testing is available at the COVID-19 Community Testing Site located on the grounds of the Greene County Highway Office at 855 N 800 W, Switz City, IN. Anyone can get tested ages 2 and older; minors require parental/guardian consent. Complete registration in advance at http://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov to avoid waiting. Walk-ins are welcome; however, be prepared to stand in line. Testing site hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8AM to 2PM; Tuesday and Thursday 1PM to 6PM; and, Saturday, 8AM to 4PM.

Below are the most-recent stats released by the Greene County Health Department:

Stay Safe, Be Well!

Like this: Like Loading...