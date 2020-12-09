A year-end letter from the Greene County Foundation

Greetings,

As this challenging year draws to a close, the Greene County Foundation is reflecting on 2020 and looking toward the promise of a new year. Thanks to donor support, we awarded 50 scholarships totaling $95,445. Check out these smiling faces from the Collegiate Send-Off.

We also awarded 99 grants that provided over $428,000 to nonprofits working to support health and wellness, education, community development, the arts, and other initiatives within Greene County. These organizations need support, now more than ever, and we were thrilled to assist so many.

To continue our work of strengthening Greene County, we need your help. If you are in a position to give this year, your contribution to the Greene County Foundation represents both a long-term investment in our community and a meaningful way to help meet pressing needs of our local community.

Now is a great time to give. Under the CARES Act, taxpayers who take the standard deduction can claim up to a $300 deduction for charitable gifts made in 2020, and additional benefits are available to taxpayers who itemize, as well.

Thank you for considering the Greene County Foundation in your end-of-year giving. Best wishes to you and your family for a joyful holiday season.

Sincerely,

Sherri Knieriem,

Executive Director



P.S. Do you shop online? Did you know that Amazon will donate a portion of your purchase to a nonprofit? This is an easy way to support our efforts. Just shop at smile.amazon.com and select Greene County Foundation.

