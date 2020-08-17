Greene County General Hospital ranks high in statewide and national CMS rankings

From the Greene County General Hospital:

According to CMS, these rankings are designed to provide hospitals with a comparative review over time. The rankings are calculated based on survey responses from patients of the hospital.

In addition, according to CMS, hospitals are given between 1 and 5 stars based on their overall performance. GCGH currently has a 4-star rank. The overall star ranking is calculated with quality data collected from 4th quarter 2017 through 4th quarter 2019. On July 31, 2020, CMS released new patient experience star ratings. GCGH was one of 266 hospitals in the nation, and one of only five in Indiana to receive a 5-star rating for patient experience. National and state ranks are calculated on hospital performance levels and are intended to show hospital performance relative to its peers. Hospital counts change from quarter to quarter due to case count minimums and changing reporting practices by CMS.

GCGH’s Chief of Clinical Quality, Jill Raines, MBA, MSN, RN and GCGH’s clinical staff have worked diligently to improve GCGH’s performance. For example, pharmacy, nursing and physicians partnered to increase patient medication education and improve the communication between patients, nurses and physicians.

GCGH is proud to serve the residents of Greene County and continues to strive for excellence. We encourage patients to fill out surveys they receive after a hospital or My Clinics visit. We welcome feedback from our community.

Featured photo courtesy Greene County General Hospital

