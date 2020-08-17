Brown County State Park launches auto tour

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Looking for a day trip or something to do over the weekend?

Brown County State Park has created a way for guests to experience Brown County State Park’s unique cultural and natural history from the comfort of their own vehicles.

The park’s Auto Tour guides guests to five stops along the park’s south loop. Signs will be posted at each location. Guests will start at the Nature Center and journey along the main park road to learn about the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp area, the two nature preserves in Brown County State Park, the state-endangered yellowwood tree, and Kelp village. There are several vista overlooks along the drive.

To access this tour, go to the Brown County State Park website (on.IN.gov/browncountysp) and click on Photos, Video & Audio at the bottom of the page. The link includes audio for the tour as well as a map to help you navigate.

In total, the tour should take about an hour, longer if you decide to get out and look around at each stop. Please adhere to park speed limits and other park signage throughout the tour.

This tour can also be completed on a bicycle if you’re looking for more exercise.

Brown County State Park is at 1405 S.R. 46 W., Nashville, IN 47448.

Brown County Vista photo courtesy of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources

