Attention business owners, Indiana grants available

From the Indiana Secretary of State:

Staff from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development will provide information on the Workforce Ready Grant and Employer Training Grant through Next Level Jobs, including recent changes enabled by CARES Act funding for Indiana’s Rapid Recovery for a Better Future initiative, to Indiana businesses of all sizes.

To help Hoosier employers fill almost 1 million jobs in the next 10 years, Indiana has created the Employer Training Grant, which reimburses employers who train, hire, and retain workers to fill in-demand positions within recognized job fields. The Employer Training Grant is available to help fill in-demand positions within six priority sectors, such as: agriculture, advanced manufacturing, building & construction, health & life science, IT & business services, and transportation and logistics. The grant will reimburse employers up to $5,000 per employee, who is trained, hired, and retained for six months, up to $50,000 total per employer.

Join below for information about the expanded grants, and the new funding available until Dec. 30, 2020. The webinar will help you better understand what has changed and what will stay the same, as well as gain an understanding of how Next Level Jobs will transition back to usual operations in the New Year.

Register below for Next Level Jobs Rapid Recovery: An Exclusive Look for Indiana Businesses on Sept. 1, 2020, from 2:00-3:00 PM EDT.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pexels

