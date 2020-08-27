Hospital restricts visitors until further notice



In a press release out this morning, the Greene County General Hospital stated that visitors would no longer be allowed in its facilities. The press release reads as follows:

Due to the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases in our community, Greene County General Hospital is restricting visitors to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. As this is a rapidly evolving situation, we are working closely with the local Health Department to evaluate the situation frequently and are updating restrictions as advised by the Health Department, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). GCGH, all My Clinics locations, TeamOrtho and the GCGH business office are not allowing visitors until further notice.

Greene County has been seeing an uptick in cases of COVID-19, including confirmed cases at local restaurants, such as The Grill and Goosepond Pizza, which shuttered the establishments for a time. The Grill has already re-opened, and Goosepond plans to re-open later today.

Frequent hand washing, face covering while in public places, and avoiding large crowds are all recommended by health officials to cut down on the spread of the virus.

Photo of hospital is courtesy GCGH

