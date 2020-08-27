Hayden wins the Greene County Cross Country Invitational

Linton’s own Jonathan Hayden is the new Greene County Cross Country Invitational Champion, an event held at White River Valley School earlier today.

Hayden is no stranger to winning big races though. Back in late-2019, he won the 30th Annual Indiana Fall Classic 10k Race in Terre Haute, for instance. It does not come without a lot of hard work though. After the big win today, many commented on not being surprised because of his dedication to constantly training. In fact, a person can catch Jonathan running through Linton a lot.

His mom agrees. “Beyond proud of this guy! He’s trained incredibly hard for the last year and this season…” his mother, Joni, said of her son.

Congratulations, Jonathan Hayden! You have made Linton proud.

Like this: Like Loading...