This week at the Farmers’ Market (Aug 29th)



E & J Meats





Andrew Bredeweg, his farm, and his two children are located right here, in Linton, Indiana. On the farm, they raise pigs and cows for fresh meat.



Some of the products Bredeweg typically offers are steaks, hamburgers, pork, all-beef hotdogs, bratwursts, and sausage. Bredeweg said he is the fifth generation of his family to continue to raise and butcher animals.



“Raising animals is in my DNA,” Bredeweg said.



Raising animals on the farm is a good way for his children to make some extra money, Bredeweg said. He said he sees raising animals and selling their meat as a possible future opportunity for his kids.



“My kids raise the animals on their own,” Bredeweg said. “I make them buy the feed off of the farm and pay the butcher bill, but they get the money from selling the meat.”



Bredeweg said he works full-time on the farm. He said it’s nice that his kids work on the farm and sell at the Linton Farmers’ Market with him because it helps them understand what he does and the family tradition of it. They also learn how to talk to people and sell things.



This is Bredeweg’s second year vending at the Linton Farmers’ Market. He said since he lives in Linton, he wanted to help the market since it is local to him.



“I love the market, it’s a lot of people I know and I enjoy selling to them,” Bredeweg said.



Bredeweg said he enjoys knowing people like the meat he provides, as there is a lot of work that goes into it.



One of the challenging things about raising and butchering animals is that it takes a long time to get an appointment at a state-inspected facility to butcher the meat, which they have to do. He said because of this, he and his children often sell their meat faster than they can get it professionally butchered.



When he isn’t working on the farm, Bredeweg said he likes to cook, garden, and camp. He said his daughter enjoys watching basketball and his son enjoys playing video games.