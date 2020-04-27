Glenburn Home provides daily COVID-19 updates

Since Glenburn Home’s first COVID-19 case was announced earlier this month, the Linton-based nursing facility has been providing daily updates for the community and families of their residents. You can read the daily updates on the Glenburn website or on their Facebook page.

Daily updates now include statistics for positive cases, suspected cases, and deaths related to COVID-19. These numbers are listed separately for residents and employees.

Read the most recent update dated 4/27/2020 below.

From Glelburn Home Administrator, Jean Johanningsmeier:

As our nation, Indiana and local communities deal with the coronavirus pandemic, we are providing this daily update on how it has impacted our residents, employees, families, friends and community.

Please know that we have followed, and will continue to do so, all guidance set forth for privacy, patient care, employee safety, and efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 as provided by the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

While we strive for transparency in everything we do, please know that we are bound by federal guidelines under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which protect the privacy of our residents, who may not want their condition known. Our medical directors follow all established federal laws in notifying families of any change in the medical condition of their loved ones.

Residents of Glenburn Home

POSITIVE CASES – Nine (9) residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Seven (7) are being cared for within the Glenburn facility, and two (2) residents have been admitted to the hospital.

SUSPECTED CASES – Thirteen (13) residents are suspected of having the COVID-19 virus.

This is the first day “suspected” cases are being reported; therefore, these are not all brand-new cases that have been detected in the past twenty-four hours. “Suspected” means a resident has displayed one or more of the symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus but has not yet been tested. These residents are being provided the same level of care as those residents who have tested positive for the virus.

DEATHS – Four (4) confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one (1) suspected COVID-19 death – a “suspected” death means the resident displayed one or more symptoms of the COVID-19 virus but had not been tested prior to their passing.

Please join us in keeping these residents and their loved ones in your prayers as they grieve these terrible losses. They need our support at this difficult time, and Glenburn Home is doing everything we can to be there for them.Testing

Testing of residents for the COVID-19 virus must be completed by a “strike team” from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). It continues to be our policy to request testing according to the guidance provided by the ISDH.

Employees of Glenburn Home:

POSITIVE CASES – Eight (8) employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Of those eight, one (1) is on quarantine for fourteen days; seven (7) completed their fourteen (14) day quarantine period on Saturday, April 25.

SUSPECTED CASES – Five (5) employees have been tested for the COVID-19 virus; currently awaiting results.

We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread and want to reassure our residents, their families, and our dedicated staff that we will continue to do everything possible to fight this virus and provide the necessary care to our residents and employees. Our focus remains on the health and well-being of our community, and our mission has never been more meaningful.

We must also recognize our team for the concern and commitment they have shown to our residents during this challenging time. We ask that our residents and staff do all that they can to support our community and continue to follow the social distancing and preventative guidelines set forth by the CDC:

Thank you all for your support. If you have any questions, please let us know.

Glenburn Home Contact Information:

Phone: 812-847-2221

Website – Glenburn.com

Side Note:

Glenburn Home is currently hiring C.N.A’s and Q.M.A’s, RN’s and LPN’s. Interested candidates please email: lwalker@glenburn.com for an application. In addition to regular pay, they are currently offering Hero Pay for each shift and shift differential. Call Luann Walker if you are interested at 812-847-2221

