Indiana Department of Correction Reports First Loss of a Correctional Officer As Result of COVID-19 Virus

Correctional Officer Gary Wienke

Indianapolis, Ind. – It was with great sadness leadership at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility (WVCF) reported that on Saturday, April 25 Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, 67 succumbed to complications of COVID-19. This was the first death of a state correctional officer as a result of contracting COIVD-19.

Officer Weinke began his career at WVCF as a Stores Clerk in the Commissary Department on March 26, 2007. He later transferred to custody. He was assigned to the I-Bracket as a relief officer working several posts throughout the facility. Officer Weinke eventually found his home working the pod in the Special Confinement Unit (SCU). His wife, Naomi Weinke, is also a Correctional Officer at WVCF.

Sunday, March 29th was Officer Weink’s last day working at WVCF. It was later reported to leadership at WVCF that he had symptoms of the virus and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Acting Warden Frank Littlejohn stated, “Our condolences go out to his wife Naomi, his family, and his friends. He was a one-of-a-kind officer who touched the lives of many of those that he worked closest with. He will be truly missed.”

The Weinke family expressed their appreciation for the support received from the Department of Correction, the local community, and close friends. They also expressed their desire to mourn their loss in privacy.

