Edward Jones announces permanent Financial Advisors for Linton Branch

From Edward Jones:

Over the coming months, Olivia Kendall Wyndham and Lucas Bishop plan to meet many residents in Greene County as the permanent financial advisors in the Linton Edward Jones Branch. They look forward to learning more about the values and goals of the Linton branch clients.

Olivia is a native of Linton and has been a financial advisor in Terre Haute with Edward Jones for several years. She is looking forward to working back in her hometown and serving the local community.

Olivia Kendall Wyndham, Financial Advisor – Edward Jones

Lucas is a native of Marshall, Illinois but has been working in Terre Haute with Edward Jones. He grew up in a small town and is looking forward to becoming involved in the community. He is very excited to be working in Linton and is looking forward to the opportunity.

Lucas G Bishop, Financial Advisor – Edward Jones

Both Olivia & Lucas are thrilled to be working in the Linton branch and hope to continue the lasting impact of Edward Jones in the community. Their websites are linked below and they can be reached at the branch, (812) 847-2289.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Featured photo is a file photo, The Lintonian – 2021. Financial Advisor photos courtesy Edward Jones.

Like this: Like Loading...