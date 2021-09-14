Haubstadt man arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor in Gibson County

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

In Gibson County, the Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information a male under the age of 14 had been allegedly fondled by Phillip Brundage, age 42, of Haubstadt.

ARRESTED: Phillip Brundage, age 42, of Haubstadt

During the investigation, Indiana State Police Detective Tobias Odom revealed Brundage allegedly fondled the male victim back during the summer of 2018.

After reviewing the investigation, the Gibson County Prosecutors Office issued an arrest warrant for Brundage for Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, a Level 5 Felony. This morning, Brundage was arrested after he turned himself in at the Gibson County Jail. Brundage was later released after posting bond.

Investigating Officer: Det. Tobias Odom, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agency: Princeton Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

