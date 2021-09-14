Natural Resources Commission to meet Sept. 21st at McCormick’s Creek State Park

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Indiana Natural Resources Commission will conduct its next bimonthly meeting on Tuesday, September 21st, at McCormick’s Creek State Park. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. ET in the Oak Room at the park’s Canyon Inn at 451 McCormick’s Creek Park Road in Spencer, Indiana.

The NRC is an autonomous board that addresses topics pertaining to the DNR.

NRC members include the DNR director, heads of three other state agencies (Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Indiana Destination Development Corporation, and the Indiana Department of Transportation), six citizens appointed by the governor on a bipartisan basis, the chair of the DNR’s advisory council, and the president of the Indiana Academy of Science. The Academy of Science president and the agency heads, other than the DNR director, may appoint proxies to serve the commission in their absences.

