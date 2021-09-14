Courts organize second annual ‘Bill of Rights Day’ student contest

From the U.S. Courts of Appeals , and the U.S. District Courts in the Seventh and Eighth Circuits:

Calling all students, parents, educators, and fans of American civics!

School-aged children in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin are encouraged to submit art and essays on the importance of the Bill of Rights. Be as creative as you like!

Submission Categories:

Art (Videos, Visual Art, Poems, Songs)

o Elementary (3-5)

o Middle School (6-8)

o High School (9-12)

Essays

o Elementary (3-5)

o Middle School (6-8)

o High School (9-12)

NEW this year – Group submissions will be accepted this year. Please designate a group leader who will receive any applicable group prize and share it among group members. It is the group’s responsibility to determine how they will share any prize money earned.

A grand prize winner from each of the three age groups (grades 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12) will be awarded a $500 cash prize, be able to take part in a virtual event on Wednesday, December 1 with Federal Judges and other legal experts on the enduring rights afforded to Americans by the Bill of Rights, and have their name and submission shared on the websites of the participating United States District Courts. Semi-finalists from each District Court will receive an electronic gift card valued at $50.

Submissions will be accepted Friday, September 17th, through 5:00pm on Sunday, October 31st.

Submissions should be emailed along with a completed entry form. Complete contest rules and a blank entry form can be downloaded here: www.JudicialLearningCenter.org/bill-of-rights-day

District Semi-finalists will be notified before Thanksgiving and grand prize winners will be announced at the virtual event on December 1st. Must be present to win the grand prize.

Even if you don’t choose to enter the contest, all are welcome for the virtual event on December 1st at 6 pm Central/7 pm Eastern. There will be chances to win additional prizes!

Event registration is required. Register here: www.JudicialLearningCenter.org/bill-of-rights-day

Entries should be submitted to your local district court (Southern District of Indiana). Please email entries, along with entry forms, to mary_giorgio@insd.uscourts.gov prior to the deadline. For questions, please contact Mary Giorgio at the email above or via phone at 317-229-3711.

Teachers – make sure you tell your students to list you on their submission forms! All teacher names submitted will be entered into a raffle. The more students you have enter the more chances you have to win. Please forward and share this announcement with other teachers and students who may be interested.

