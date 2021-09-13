ISP: Former township Trustee Sarah Frederick & Trustee’s Clerk Angela Ward arrested in Spencer County

From the Indiana State Police – Jasper District:

It all began as far back as January 2020, when the Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Board of Accounts were asked to investigate former Spencer County Luce Township Trustee Sarah Frederick and Trustee’s Clerk Angela Ward. The allegations against the former Trustee and Clerk included acts of Theft, Obstruction of Justice, and Official Misconduct.

When the investigation was completed, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Tony Guinn presented his report to Special Prosecutor Kurt Leinenbach.

On September 9th, 2021 the Spencer County Circuit Court issued warrants for Frederick and Ward.

On September 10th, 2021 Troopers for the Indiana State Police Jasper Post arrested Sarah Frederick on the charges of:

Official Misconduct a level 6 Felony-1 count

Theft a level 6 Felony-2 counts

Theft a class A Misdemeanor-1 count

Sarah Frederick

On September 11th, 2021 Troopers from the Indiana State Police Jasper Post arrested Angela Ward on the charges of:

Official Misconduct a level 6 Felony-1 count

Obstruction of Justice a level 6 Felony-1 count

Theft a level 6 Felony-3 counts

Theft Class A Misdemeanor- 1 count

Angela Ward

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

