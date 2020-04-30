April showers and May flowers lead to June Bugs

Grubs are the plump, little, white larvae you might find in the soil. They hatch and become bugs known as Japanese beetles around June each year — hence the name “June Bugs”. While the larvae eat the roots of the grass in your lawn, causing brown spots, their adult counterparts cause damage to several plants, including rose bushes. They love roses!

So, what can you do to prevent these pests?

Products containing a chemical known as imidacloprid became a cheap, effective means to prevent grubs in the past, but also came under scrutiny in recent years because it was thought to also negatively affect honey bees. More bee-friendly options have come along, but be sure to read labels and follow the manufacturer’s directions and suggestions whatever product you may use. Granules and sprays are both available as either (1.) a preventative measure in the Spring, or (2.) as a curative or corrective measure in the Fall.

Pay attention to the active ingredient list on the product label. You may more accurately compare products by looking at what ingredients and concentrations are actually in the product, rather than mere marketing claims on the product packaging. Many also have the added benefit of treating your yard for ants and fleas too.

Photo by Natalie from Pexels

