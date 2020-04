Mayor John Wilkes has announced that the Greene County Recycling Center’s Linton location will reopen on Friday, May 8th with limited operating hours.

The facility is located on Southeast 12th street, just South of the C Street intersection in Linton. Temporary hours will be Fridays only from 10am to Noon until further notice.

A request for more information on accepted items is pending. This post will be updated.

Our Linton location of the Greene County Recycling Center will reopen with limited hours beginning May 8th, 2020. The Twelfth Street location will be open on Friday’s from 10am Рnoon until further notice. Posted by From The Desk of Linton Mayor John Wilkes on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...