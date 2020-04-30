Linton-Stockton Schools to launch pre-school program

Linton-Stockton School Corporation has announced the launch of a preschool program starting with the 2020-2021 school year.

The new program, called Miner Explorer Preschool, will be held at Linton-Stockton Elementary and be limited to an enrollment of 40 students. Two sessions, each for a maximum of 20 students, will be offered Monday through Friday from 8:30am-11:00am and 12:00pm-2:30pm. The preschool will follow the Linton-Stockton Schools calendar.

Veteran teacher, D’Lee Sipes, has been selected to direct and teach the program. Sipes has 25 years of experience at Linton-Stockton Elementary and 23 of those years were spent teaching first grade.

When asked about her new role, Sipes said, “I am very excited that the school is able to provide a preschool program for the children in our community. I am excited to be able to build this program and I feel very blessed with this opportunity.”

A post on the Linton-Stockton School Corp. Facebook page encourage all parents to apply before May 22nd, but noted that students will be selected by need, based on family eligibility for the National School Lunch Program. Remaining spots will be awarded on a first come, first served basis to any child, regardless of economic status after the May 22nd enrollment deadline. Parents will be notified no later than June 1st if their child will have a spot in the program.

Due to Indiana school transportation legislation the school corporation will not provide bus transportation, except for students with an identified disability. The program is free for students that qualify for Free lunch status and those who qualify for Reduced lunch status will pay $10 per week. The fee for students that do not qualify for the Free & Reduced funding will be $30 per week.

Click on this link to complete the intent to enroll form: bit.ly/minerpreschool

