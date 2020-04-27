Linton Elks to host free soup lunch on Saturday

The Linton Elks Lodge will once again host a free lunch for the community on Saturday, May 2nd. A menu of potato or chili soup will be available from 11am to 1pm at the Elks Lodge facility located on Highway 54 East in Linton (just West of the Phil Harris Golf Course).

Patrons are asked to pull up to the front door to place an order. Volunteers will provide your order to you in to-go containers.

This is the second community lunch that the local fraternal group has hosted. Linton Elks served over 200 free spaghetti dinners on April 11th. Meals were served to employees of Greene County General Hospital, Linton Fire Department, Linton Police Department, and Glenburn Home.

About the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks

The Elks organization was founded in New York City on February 16, 1868 under the name “Jolly Corks” by 15 actors, entertainers and others associated with the theater. In ensuing years, membership expanded to other professions.

Their mission is to inculcate the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to recognize a belief in God; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its Members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism; to cultivate good fellowship; to perpetuate itself as a fraternal organization, and to provide for its government, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America will serve the people and communities through benevolent programs, demonstrating that Elks Care and Elks Share.

Learn more at Elks.org.

