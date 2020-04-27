MutualBank is now Northwest

We’re happy to welcome you to the Northwest family over the weekend. As a new customer, we’d like to remind you of a few important details related to the conversion of your MutualBank accounts to Northwest.



Please read this email carefully to ensure a smooth transition.



Your account, routing and debit card numbers are changing. You should have already received your new Northwest debit card, and we’re mailing you a letter next week with your new account and routing numbers. Starting this Monday, April 27, be sure to update anyone automatically depositing to or taking payments from your account– like an employer, biller or payment service– with your updated account information. This must be completed before October 24.



What to know about this weekend Friday, April 24 – Monday, April 27In-branch banking:



MutualBank financial centers will close at 2 p.m. today. They’ll be closed all weekend and will reopen on Monday as Northwest offices. If you need to talk with someone about this transition over the weekend, Northwest’s Contact Center will be open during special hours on Saturday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Debit cards: Your MutualBank debit card will automatically deactivate this Monday at 8 a.m. You can activate your new Northwest debit card at this time by following the instructions on the card carrier.



Northwest debit cards were mailed the week of April 13. If you didn’t receive one, please call 1-877-672-5678 or visit your local Northwest office beginning Monday, April 27.



Northwest checks will be mailed the weeks of April 27 and May 4. Continue using your MutualBank checks until your new Northwest checks arrive. At that time, securely destroy your MutualBank checks.



Online Banking: Today, MutualBank mobile app access ends at 2 p.m. and MutualBank Online Banking access ends at 7 p.m. You can access Northwest Online Banking beginning Monday at 8 a.m. Log in from www.northwest.com. For more information about Northwest Online Banking, visit our online resource center under Personal or Business > Bank > Online and Mobile Banking, where you’ll find user guides, systems requirements and more.



Be on the lookout–we’ll send Online Banking customers another email Monday morning with Online Banking instructions. If you use QuickBooks, Quicken or Mint, click here to access the instructions to transition your information.PRO TIP: During times of conversion, it’s important you have alternate types of payment, including credit cards, cash and checks on hand.



If you have any questions over the weekend, please call 1-877-672-5678 during the hours listed above. Keep in mind– although we’ve added members to our customer service team through this transition, we’re expecting longer-than-usual wait times over the next week as we answer customer questions related to the conversion. We appreciate your patience as we help you and others through this process.



Thank you for banking with Northwest.