Linton Schools will celebrate Community Appreciation Day on Friday

From Linton-Stockton School Corporation:

In January, the LSSC School Board adopted a Resolution setting the last Friday in April as Community Appreciation Day.

“We have tremendous respect for the Linton community and the support shown to our schools. We collected a list of 87 businesses and community organizations who provide financial support, volunteers, and encouragement to our students. This support is given to our classrooms, clubs, athletics, classroom teachers, scholarships, events, and activities.” Linton-Stockton School Corporation

Be it Resolved:WHEREAS the schools within the Linton-Stockton School Corporation are committed to educate the youth of our community;

WHEREAS Llinton-Stockton Schools are committed to providing ALL students with an awareness and appreciation for their community;

WHEREAS Linton-Stockton Schools realizes we cannot do it alone;

WHEREAS Linton-Stockton Schools are the center of the Linton community;

WHEREAS Linton-Stockton School appreciate the support of and the relationship with the city of Linton and the surrounding community;

That the Linton-Stockton School Board is in full support of naming the last Friday of April as Linton-Stockton School Community Appreciation Day and making the celebration of the city, community, and school corporation an annual event.

At the time, we had planned for our students to experience giving back to the community by participating Service Learning projects in and around the community. Much has changed since January and our plans have had to be altered.

We have tremendous respect for the Linton community and the support shown to our schools. We collected a list of 87 businesses and community organizations who provide financial support, volunteers, and encouragement to our students. This support is given to our classrooms, clubs, athletics, classroom teachers, scholarships, events, and activities.

This year rather than honor our community through Service Learning projects we will be doing so with a THANK YOU parade. Friday, April 24th, the LSSC staff will assemble in a social distancing manner and drive through our wonderful community to express our sincere appreciation. Our caravan parade will begin at 10:00am and we hope you can step outside as we pass by so that we can share our thanks to you!

This story will be updated.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...