Linton Elks to host free spaghetti dinner for community

On Saturday, April 11th, Linton Elks Lodge #866 will host a free spaghetti dinner for local residents from 11am to 1pm. The event is a community service project to show that Elks “care and share”!

Local residents are asked to arrive at the front door of the Elks Lodge to place their order. All lunches will be served in take-home containers.

The Linton Elks credit April Bland and Jeff Lehman from the Sportsman’s Pub for their support of the event.

The Linton Elks Lodge is located at 9779 Highway 54 in Linton, just West of the Phil Harris Golf Course.

Follow the Linton Elks on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LintonElks/

About the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks

The Elks organization was founded in New York City on February 16, 1868 under the name “Jolly Corks” by 15 actors, entertainers and others associated with the theater. In ensuing years, membership expanded to other professions.

Their mission is to inculcate the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to recognize a belief in God; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its Members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism; to cultivate good fellowship; to perpetuate itself as a fraternal organization, and to provide for its government, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America will serve the people and communities through benevolent programs, demonstrating that Elks Care and Elks Share.

Learn more at Elks.org.

