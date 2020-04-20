Road closure scheduled for SR 67 bridge project near Switz City

From The Indiana Department of Transportation:

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a full closure for a bridge replacement project on State Road 67 near Switz City.

Beginning on or around Monday, April 27, contractors will close S.R. 67 from the intersection of S.R. 54 to the intersection of U.S. 231 to replace the bridge spanning Lattice Creek. During this project, the bridge deck will be completely demolished and rebuilt.

The closure will be in place around the clock. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 54 and U.S. 231 back to S.R. 67. Work is expected to last until mid-September depending upon weather conditions. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

