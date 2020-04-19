Building a Hotel

Do You Remember ? – When the public croquet ground was on the vacant lots now covered by the New Linton hotel and the whole population of Linton used to gather there for games? – Linton Daily Citizen, March 10, 1922
The Roosevelt Hotel – seen above within its iconic neon sign.
In the early 1900s a group of business partners helped publish a publication called the MAGIC COAL CITY – link here. This publication has many photos of prominent people with advertisements and places highlighting the city.
The above photo is one of the earliest I can find.
The city was rich with finding a way to become a greater city and this meant building greater parks and brick mansions and greater places for people to live stay and work.
The new hotel for Linton, Ind., the foundation for which is now being laid,will be a creditable structure for a town of the size. The building is to be three stories, 120×110 feet, of brick, with stone ornaments. It will front on the main street (VINCENNES STREET), and its cost will be $25,000. It will contain seventy rooms. It is being built by a stock company, of which Joseph Moss, president of the local bank, is the chief shareholder. JOHN H. STEM is the architect.
Now that the building is gone; who has a croquet set?