Building a Hotel

Do You Remember ? – When the public croquet ground was on the vacant lots now covered by the New Linton hotel and the whole population of Linton used to gather there for games? – Linton Daily Citizen, March 10, 1922

The Roosevelt Hotel – seen above within its iconic neon sign.

In the early 1900s a group of business partners helped publish a publication called the MAGIC COAL CITY – link here. This publication has many photos of prominent people with advertisements and places highlighting the city.

The above photo is one of the earliest I can find.

New Albany Evening Tribune – January 23, 1900

The city was rich with finding a way to become a greater city and this meant building greater parks and brick mansions and greater places for people to live stay and work.

Worthington Times – May 15, 1900

Indianapolis News – July 14, 1900



The new hotel for Linton, Ind., the foundation for which is now being laid,will be a creditable structure for a town of the size. The building is to be three stories, 120×110 feet, of brick, with stone ornaments. It will front on the main street (VINCENNES STREET), and its cost will be $25,000. It will contain seventy rooms. It is being built by a stock company, of which Joseph Moss, president of the local bank, is the chief shareholder. JOHN H. STEM is the architect.

Worthington Times – December 28, 1900

The Magic Coal City Publication

Office of New Linton Hotel

Dining Room of New Linton Hotel

For more information on Joseph Moss – click here

Now that the building is gone; who has a croquet set?

