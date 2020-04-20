Kindergarten Round-up to be completed online for 20-21 school year

If you or someone you know has a child that will be an incoming kindergarten student for the 2020-2021 school year, please see the information below concerning kindergarten round-up for Linton-Stockton Elementary School.

From Linton-Stockton School Corporation:

Dear Parents of Prospective Kindergarten Students,

We are so excited that you are interested in enrolling your child into Kindergarten for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year at Linton-Stockton School Corporation! Since the current circumstances will not allow for us to meet face to face for Kindergarten roundup, as we have in the past, we will complete Kindergarten Roundup/Enrollment online this year.

In order to do this, you will need an internet connection to access the following website. This is a video that will walk you through the steps we will highlight in this letter.

The help video for Kindergarten Roundup is:

This instructional video is very useful in walking through the following steps. Be sure to watch the entire video before you start the registration process. We will only work through the first 4 minutes and 30 seconds of the video today for the Kindergarten Roundup. You will get a registration code for your student later (around July 1st) to get your child linked to your new or existing harmony family access account and finish the registration process.

Here are a few of the highlights from the video you just completed.

1. Create a harmony family access account if you do not have one.

a. Go to this website:

b. https://harmony.lssc.k12.in.us/familyaccess.nsf/hello.xsp

c. Click on create an account here

2. If you already have an account please go ahead and log in to the above website. Click on manage account and scroll down to I Need to enroll a New Student to add your new kindergarten student. If you don’t remember your password, click on forgot password and follow the directions.

3. Once the account is created or you are logged in to an existing account, scroll down the page.

Click on I Need to enroll a New Student (Large Green Letters). Click on enroll I Need to enroll a New Student, since this is the first time this student will be enrolled in Linton-Stockton School Corporation.

Pick the school in which you wish to enroll the new student – elementary. Then click the enroll button. The web enrollment page comes up for that school.

There are several sections to fill out with demographic information.

The student’s name as it is on the student’s birth certificate. This is important as we will assign a Student Number from the state and the name must match as it appears on the birth certificate. Please DO NOT USE a nickname or any name other than what is on the birth certificate. The student’s address. The student’s phone number.

Guardian Information:

Father’s Information Mother’s information Alert Notification numbers Emergency Contacts Medical Information Be sure to click the SUBMIT button at the bottom of the page—failure to do so means the information will not reach the school. When completed and submitted, you will get a confirmation on the screen your information has been sent.

1. Be sure to write down your username and password somewhere secure. You will be needing this in the future (around July 1st to finish).

2. In the future, you will receive a registration code to get your student linked to your newly created harmony account.

3. This completes the first 4 ½ minutes of the video you watched at the beginning of these directions.

4. The registration code will be coming by email, letter, or phone call around July 1st when we are ready for the new 2020-21 school year registration to begin for everyone.

5. This registration process is used to get your child into the harmony system as a new student and you will be able to do online registration in July when you receive the registration code.

Any questions please email:

Kent Brewer (Elementary Principal) – kbrewer@lssc.k12.in.us

Sandy Cox (Elementary Secretary) – scox@lssc.k12.in.us

We will do our best to answer any questions and alleviate any issues you may be experiencing.

Thank you and we look forward to seeing your child for the 2020-2021 school year!

