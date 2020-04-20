Gov. Holcomb updates “Hunker Down Hoosiers” order, extends to May 1st.

Governor Eric Holcomb provided another COVID-19 update this afternoon via live broadcast and announced that he’s issued a new executive order that will extend Indiana’s stay-at-home initiative to May 1st.

“As I mentioned last Friday, we were going to work over the weekend, that’s exactly what we did, to update our Hunker Down Hoosiers executive order to reflect some changes and some clarification.” said Holcomb. He also noted there are several points of progress and some points of clarification in the new executive order.

Here are some of the highlights:

Indiana’s stay-at-home order is now extended to May 1st

Starting Tuesday, April 21st, hospitals may start conducting clinical procedures to screen, diagnose and treat medical conditions. If PPE inventory holds up, elective procedures will be opened up for other medical and clinical practices on Monday, April 27th.

Dental offices may reopen on April 27th.

Nurseries, greenhouses, pet groomers and other businesses are allowed to be open.

Governor Holcomb had the following to say in regards to the updates and changes to the stay-at-home order, “You are practicing good physical distancing practices. You’re slowing the spread and flattening the curve. You’ve met the demand (of PPE), and that has made a significant difference in where we are today. Secondly, our healthcare network has experienced some remarkable collaboration, and this has made a big difference to meet the demand.”

Read the full executive here.

