Every year on April 22nd, Earth Day is celebrated worldwide and over a billion people gather to take action for a better, cleaner environment. According to EarthDay.org, the purpose of Earth Day “is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide.”

The first ever Earth Day was held on April 22nd of 1970 making this year the 50th anniversary.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, all Earth Day events will be hosted online so you can tune in to Earth Day Live to view performances and hear messages from guests like Pope Francis, Dave Matthews, Al Gore, Bill Nye, and Ziggy Marley.

If you don’t feel like sitting inside, here are some other ways you can celebrate Earth Day:

Plant a tree

Plant a garden

Make a plant-based meal

Ride your bike

Take a walk

Donate to an environmental organization of your choice

Get outside and have fun! Just make sure you follow social distancing guidelines! ;)

Featured Photo by PhotoMIX Ltd. from Pexels

