Pizza Villa gives back by feeding fellow business owners and employees

On Monday, Pizza Villa provided lunch for the employees of Linton Cycle Sales. They’ve been providing lunch for 2-4 local business each day.

Since 1969, JoEtta’s Pizza Villa has been providing its legendary pizza, strombolis, and more. What many may not know is their commitment to feeding the area’s children, too. For nearly a decade, the owners have been serving lunch every school day to 300-plus children in the Head Start program.

“Because that contract ended with the recent closing of schools, and we are unable to travel personally during this, we decided to do something positive with our time an give back to the community that has given us so much, “ Pizza Villa owner Rob Turpin said.

So, they’ve been feeding Linton – and the surrounding area – a little differently. They’re been delivering free pizzas and other food items to the employees of small, individual businesses in the area.

“We call ahead, say, the day before and ask the business how many employees work there and what time they usually eat,” Turpin said as he was returning from a delivery to the employees of Glenburn Nursing Home earlier today. He went on to say they’ve been focusing on 2-4 local, small businesses a day, depending on the employee numbers, then also a civic entity or public place, such as the post office, police station, or Glenburn Home, once per week. They’ve also occasionally went outside Linton to Switz City, Lyons, and elsewhere to small businesses there too.

In Jasonville, Pizza Villa II has had a slightly different model by feeding the employees and staff of the local small businesses and civic offices every Tuesday, he explained.

When asked about business in general, Turpin said, “Sure, business is off, but we’re okay… The first week [of the Covid-19 epidemic] was way off, but it’s been picking up each week.”

